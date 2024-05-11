Triple H may have subtly hinted that Bianca Belair will lose to former WWE champion in the Queen of the Ring tournament

Bianca Belair secured a huge victory in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament on SmackDown. Although she advanced to the quarterfinals, The EST could likely lose to a former Women's Champion in her upcoming match on the blue brand.

The name in question is Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie is expected to win her qualifier match against Michin, as she is currently on red-hot momentum. Therefore, Stratton will seemingly move on to the quarterfinals to face the current Women's Tag Team Champion.

However, Triple H may have subtly hinted that Belair will lose the match against Stratton on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Bianca Belair was selling a knee injury

During her Queen of the Ring qualifier match against Candice LeRae on SmackDown, Bianca Belair was seen favoring her left knee. She was surreptitiously attacked by Indi Hartwell during the match.

It seems like WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, may have subtly hinted that The EST will lose her upcoming match against Tiffany Stratton, as the 35-year-old star was seen selling the injury throughout her match.

Therefore, The Game must be planning to capitalize on this situation, as losing the match due to injury will not make Bianca Belair look weak. Hence, WWE can push Stratton in the Queen of the Ring tournament while protecting Belair at the same time.

WWE may not want to book Jade Cargill against The EST just yet

The fact that Jade Cargill is competing in the Queen of the Ring tournament is one of the factors suggesting that Biana Belair will lose her next match on SmackDown. It is because WWE may not put both superstars against each other at this point, as they are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions.

The company could seemingly save this showdown for a bigger stage, as Belair vs. Cargil is a dream match that fans have been waiting to see. The Storm defeated Piper Niven on the latest episode of SmackDown to advance to the quarterfinals in the women's tournament.

While Jade Cargill could not afford a loss at this stage, WWE could easily hand a defeat to The EST, highlighting her knee injury. Cargill's participation in the Queen of the Ring tournament is therefore yet another important indication that Belair may not prevail over Tiffany Stratton in the quarterfinals.

Triple H could elevate Tiffany Stratton at Bianca Belair's expanse

Tifanny Stratton's participation in the Queen of the Ring tournament this year could give her exposure and elevate her significantly. A victory over one of WWE's top stars, Bianca Belair, will give her much-needed momentum and establish her as a top-caliber superstar.

Moreover, it will pave the way for her showdown with Jade Cargill in the semi-finals of the women's tournament. As a result, Triple H might be planning to put the former NXT Champion in the spotlight, as it could catapult her career on SmackDown.

Hence, there's a good possibility that Tiffany Stratton will defeat Michin in the first-round qualifier match and go on to face Bianca Belair in the quarterfinals. She is expected to grab a huge victory over The EST and move on to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

