Triple H may have subtly revealed Brock Lesnar’s WWE return date

With Clash in Paris in the rearview mirror, WWE now turns its attention to Wrestlepalooza, the company's debut PLE on ESPN. The show is expected to be headlined by a major mainstream blockbuster attraction, as John Cena takes on Brock Lesnar, who returned to WWE after two years away and attacked the 17-time World Champion following his loss of the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam.Cena's next WWE appearance will be on this week's SmackDown, and his only other appearance before WrestlePalooza will be on the September 15 episode of Monday Night RAW. The remaining appearances following WrestlePalooza include Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, his retirement match on December 13, and two unconfirmed dates.Nevertheless, with Brock Lesnar vs John Cena pretty much set for Wrestlepalooza, Triple H may have revealed Brock Lesnar's return date: this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. If WWE is building up such a massive match for their debut on ESPN, it is imperative to have at least two nights of a build to the match, especially with fans divided over why Lesnar and Cena are having a match on this Farewell Tour, and why The Beast Incarnate has been brought back to the company in the first place.The least WWE can do is give us a solid build and build the &quot;why,&quot; at least of the story: why did Brock Lesnar attack John Cena, and what are his motivations? Fans were highly sceptical ahead of the Logan Paul feud as well, but a lot of the criticism regarding Cena not facing someone like AJ Styles at Clash in Paris was mitigated by a brilliant build to the match, which saw Cena actually play a lot into how Paul wasn't the man the fans wanted Cena to be facing in one of his final matches. The match itself turned out to be quite outstanding as well.John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H need to pull off something similar leading up to and at WrestlePalooza, too. However, to do so, Brock Lesnar must return to confront John Cena this Friday in Chicago. It has also been several days since Nick Aldis informed Cena that he had heard from The Beast (Logan Paul blindsided Cena at that very moment, and no further information was divulged or has been divulged since); oddly, Aldis has not followed up on that at all, either.WrestlePalooza will mark Brock Lesnar's first WWE match in almost 26 monthsBrock Lesnar made his stunning return to WWE at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025, almost two years to the day after his last WWE appearance, which was at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5, where he had faced Cody Rhodes in a fantastic match to conclude a sensational trilogy over the summer.Meanwhile, his return match against John Cena, evidently set for WrestlePalooza on September 20, will mark his first one in almost 26 months, and it makes complete sense for it to headline WWE's inaugural show on ESPN, considering how the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has always been a legitimising factor for WWE. His schedule thereafter is as much of a mystery as the man himself. While this has been said before, this will likely be the beginning of Lesnar's final run as a WWE Superstar, too.