Triple H may have subtly revealed Brock Lesnar's WWE return date

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Sep 02, 2025 06:51 GMT
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty
WWE - 2025 SummerSlam - Source: Getty

With Clash in Paris in the rearview mirror, WWE now turns its attention to Wrestlepalooza, the company's debut PLE on ESPN. The show is expected to be headlined by a major mainstream blockbuster attraction, as John Cena takes on Brock Lesnar, who returned to WWE after two years away and attacked the 17-time World Champion following his loss of the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of SummerSlam.

Cena's next WWE appearance will be on this week's SmackDown, and his only other appearance before WrestlePalooza will be on the September 15 episode of Monday Night RAW. The remaining appearances following WrestlePalooza include Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, his retirement match on December 13, and two unconfirmed dates.

Nevertheless, with Brock Lesnar vs John Cena pretty much set for Wrestlepalooza, Triple H may have revealed Brock Lesnar's return date: this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. If WWE is building up such a massive match for their debut on ESPN, it is imperative to have at least two nights of a build to the match, especially with fans divided over why Lesnar and Cena are having a match on this Farewell Tour, and why The Beast Incarnate has been brought back to the company in the first place.

The least WWE can do is give us a solid build and build the "why," at least of the story: why did Brock Lesnar attack John Cena, and what are his motivations? Fans were highly sceptical ahead of the Logan Paul feud as well, but a lot of the criticism regarding Cena not facing someone like AJ Styles at Clash in Paris was mitigated by a brilliant build to the match, which saw Cena actually play a lot into how Paul wasn't the man the fans wanted Cena to be facing in one of his final matches. The match itself turned out to be quite outstanding as well.

John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H need to pull off something similar leading up to and at WrestlePalooza, too. However, to do so, Brock Lesnar must return to confront John Cena this Friday in Chicago. It has also been several days since Nick Aldis informed Cena that he had heard from The Beast (Logan Paul blindsided Cena at that very moment, and no further information was divulged or has been divulged since); oddly, Aldis has not followed up on that at all, either.

WrestlePalooza will mark Brock Lesnar's first WWE match in almost 26 months

Brock Lesnar made his stunning return to WWE at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025, almost two years to the day after his last WWE appearance, which was at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5, where he had faced Cody Rhodes in a fantastic match to conclude a sensational trilogy over the summer.

Meanwhile, his return match against John Cena, evidently set for WrestlePalooza on September 20, will mark his first one in almost 26 months, and it makes complete sense for it to headline WWE's inaugural show on ESPN, considering how the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has always been a legitimising factor for WWE. His schedule thereafter is as much of a mystery as the man himself. While this has been said before, this will likely be the beginning of Lesnar's final run as a WWE Superstar, too.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Edited by Tathya Sachdev
