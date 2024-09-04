Triple H may have subtly scrapped huge plans for 12-time WWE champion to turn heel due to recent real-life events

WWE's new era under Chief Content Officer Triple H has been blooming with great fervor. From breathtaking surprises to monumental matchups, a lot of things have happened under his regime in recent times. However, one such surprise that was apparently on the horizon appears to have been subtly scrapped due to unforeseen and serious real-life circumstances.

The Stamford-based promotion was seemingly cooking a massive heel turn for a twelve-time WWE champion on RAW. The name in question is Xavier Woods. The seeds were sown when Odyssey Jones joined forces with Kofi Kingston, leaving Woods in a state of turmoil. With each passing week, his actions and behavior became increasingly erratic, foreshadowing a change in persona.

The former King of the Ring was in the midst of a character change as he slowly started embracing his dark side. However, Triple H may have furtively scrapped all those plans regarding the twelve-time tag team champion's heel turn on WWE RAW. The potential change in plans happened in light of Jones' ongoing situation.

Odyssey Jones was fired from WWE

In a stunning turn of events, Monday Night RAW's new debutant, Odyssey Jones, was reportedly fired by WWE amid some allegations. The 30-year-old, who recently joined forces with The New Day, was a pivotal element in Xavier Woods' highly anticipated heel turn.

His alliance with Kofi Kingston started sowing the seeds of dissension between Kofi and Woods. However, with Jones' recent departure, the carefully crafted storyline has been left in disarray. Xavier Woods' heel turn, which was being orchestrated at his expense, is apparently no longer the plan.

Triple H may have subtly scrapped the plans related to the former King of the Ring's heel turn, as no such tensions were seen between the two New Day members on RAW this week.

The New Day's implosion may have been put on hold

One of the things that was simultaneously brewing with Xavier Woods' heel turn was The New Day's implosion. Ever since Big E had been sidelined due to injury, the legendary faction has been in a shambolic state. However, Triple H was apparently on the verge of splitting the group.

Odyssey Jones' arrival in The New Day and his alliance with Kofi Kingston on the red brand were seemingly the harbinger of a doomsday for the group. However, with Jones' recent release from the company, Triple H may have been compelled to put those plans on hold.

Hence, the iconic faction's implosion may not be happening anytime soon. Whether WWE has scrapped the plans of The New Day's breakup entirely or has postponed it remains to be seen.

Odyssey Jones may not be referenced on WWE television

Odyssey Jones' abrupt WWE release raised quite a few eyebrows as it was wrapped with controversy. There have been reports that he was fired due to some allegations, and the company did not release any official statement regarding his departure either.

The fact that things have been kept clandestine suggests that the Stamford-based promotion may not mention the 30-year-old on television anymore. This was conspicuous this week when Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made no reference to Jones on the programming.

Odyssey Jones' WWE release has indeed caused a major change in plans. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks in light of what transpired lately.

