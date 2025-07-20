Triple H may have subtly spoiled a double turn for WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to feature some of the most intriguing matches of the year, and one of them is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena defeated the American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 to win the Undisputed title in the first place, and has been quite dominant as the top champion in the company lately.However, after defending the title successfully against the likes of Randy Orton and CM Punk, the Franchise Player is now set to give Rhodes a chance to reclaim the gold that he lost in the main event of the Show of Shows. But there might be something very intriguing brewing in their storyline.This week’s edition of SmackDown featured a contract signing between Rhodes and Cena for their match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. While the American Nightmare signed the contract right away, Cena dropped a bombshell, stating that he was not going to compete at the premium live event, citing emotional exhaustion as the reason, with him busy shooting a new film with Netflix as well.While Cena refused to sign the contract, some action unfolded between the two men, which featured Rhodes getting the upper hand and forcing Cena to sign the contract while he was unconscious. The segment hinted at a massive double turn with Cody Rhodes taking the villainous role.With both men hinting at switching characters, Triple H may have already booked a massive double turn at SummerSlam, with Cody turning heel and Cena emerging as a babyface once again. A potential move like this could undoubtedly change the landscape of WWE completely. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both massive names next.WWE veteran questioned John Cena’s action ahead of SummerSlamThe recent contract signing segment between Cena and Rhodes featured a completely different side of the Franchise Player ahead of the massive showdown. Former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed his work during the contract signing on the blue brand, stating that it didn’t make sense.&quot;They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?&quot; Russo said. [15:44 onwards]With some massive hints featured during the segment, time will now tell what WWE has in store for both stars next.