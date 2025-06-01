Triple H may have subtly written recently returned WWE Superstar off Money in the Bank

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has signed many new stars and brought several former wrestlers of the company back to its fold. While his creative direction has given almost everyone a good push, The Game subtly wrote Rusev off Money in the Bank, despite the 39-year-old making a comeback after a five-year absence.

The final Money in the Bank qualifier match on WWE RAW doesn’t include Rusev

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event takes place on June 7, 2025, in Inglewood. The spots in the men’s and women’s matches for the MITB contract have almost filled up, with newly signed stars like Giulia and Penta making their way to the ladder match. However, Rusev didn’t even get a qualifying match for the event.

The final MITB qualifier will see CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano fighting for the last spot. While the recently returned Aleister Black is also not going to the PLE, he did receive a qualifier match against LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura. But keeping Rusev on the sidelines was a creative decision made by Triple H and his team.

Rusev was booked in a lower-card match instead of getting a push

Rusev made his WWE comeback in April 2025 and attacked The Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa. He brutally took out Otis by locking him in The Accolade. This created a big impact upon his return, and he later defeated Otis in a singles encounter as well.

However, instead of moving to bigger opponents, The Bulgarian Brute faced Tozawa in a squash match. But this just reemphasized that the former three-time United States Champion is a brutal heel, a point that had already been made in his match against Otis. This happened while other superstars were competing in qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Triple H could be trying to revive an old WWE faction with Rusev

The final moments of The Bulgarian Brute’s match against Akira Tozawa saw the latter tap out to The Accolade. Despite this, the 39-year-old star didn’t release The Alpha Academy wrestler. However, he loosened his grip when Sheamus’ music played and he entered the arena. Both wrestlers stared each other down with neither of them making a move.

Interestingly, both Rusev and The Celtic Warrior are former members of the League of Nations, a heel faction that disbanded in April 2016. Moreover, there is a chance that WWE could bring Alberto Del Rio back to its roster, who is also a former member of the stable. This would just leave out Wade Barrett, who has retired from pro wrestling and is a commentator now.

Thus, there is a chance that Triple H could revive The League of Nations after nine long years. It would be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion has better plans in the future for the former three-time US Champ.

