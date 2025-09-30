Triple H may turn 48-year-old WWE legend heel ahead of his own retirement tour

WWE is currently at its peak under the creative leadership of former champion and Hall of Famer, Triple H. He is responsible for the product that fans watch on the weekly shows and at the premium live events. Everything that airs on television and is presented to the WWE Universe first goes through The Game's approval. For some time, World Wrestling Entertainment has been facing backlash for a somewhat weaker product. To address this, Triple H may turn a legend heel ahead of his own retirement tour.Triple H may turn WWE legend AJ Styles heelWith John Cena once again turning babyface, the Stamford-based promotion has been lacking a major heel on its roster. The 48-year-old legend, AJ Styles, has recently announced that he will retire by 2026.Triple H may pull the trigger early and turn Styles heel a way before his retirement journey begins, possibly this year.Perfect heel turn momentThe Phenomenal One is all set to face one of the greatest WWE rivals of all time, John Cena, at Crown Jewel: Perth, where fans will get a chance to revive the legendary rivalry one last time.Their match at Crown Jewel 2025 could be a perfect moment for former Champion, AJ Styles, to turn heel and take a more evil path and regain his position at the top.Win a major title soonStyles, as a babyface, has been failing significantly and remains stuck in the lower card, still losing, which fans have called out on social media.The potential turn would allow AJ Styles to rebuild his lost aura in the Stamford-based promotion, and his eventual win of a major title on either of the brands would be a massive move, as fans would finally get a new face and fresh feuds.With a lot of potential brewing with Styles, it will be interesting to see whether the Triple H-led creative team will turn the legend heel before he retires or not.