Triple H to have megastar debut at WrestleMania 40 for the first time in WWE in his 20-year career? Exploring the possibility

Triple H may sign a megastar ahead of WrestleMania 40 to make his debut at the event.

In breaking news, Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW at the end of January. His time in the company is coming to an end, with him heading somewhere new. His destination is not clear at this time, but fans are hoping that he will be heading to WWE.

There have been multiple rumors in the last few months that have indicated that WWE is interested in signing him and has been after the star. Fans have also felt that the star will be going to WWE, while AEW rumors have also been persistent.

However, WWE will not want to lose the chance to sign him. Since beginning his wrestling career in 2004, Okada has become one of the biggest stars in the world. Having wrestled for NJPW throughout this time and also appearing for AEW and TNA over the years, among other promotions, WWE is the biggest destination left.

Knowing Triple H, The Game will try to bring Kazuchika Okada to WWE. It's no secret that Okada has always been admired for the in-ring skills and charisma he possesses.

One big run in WWE would also help bookend his already legendary career.

Triple H can't sign Kazuchika Okada before the Royal Rumble

Unfortunately for him, Triple H may need to wait to sign Okada.

The star's contract is set to expire on January 31, 2024. The Royal Rumble takes place before that, and so the star will not be appearing at the event.

Although it might have been the perfect place to debut, this would allow WWE to have him debut at the Grandest Stage of them All.

WrestleMania 40 would be the ideal debut for Okada, but it still remains to be seen who he faces were he to debut at the show.

