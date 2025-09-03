Triple H might finally take the WWE World Tag Team Titles from The Judgment Day after what just happened

For over two years, fans have been waiting for Jimmy and Jey Uso to reunite properly as a tag team. While Jey Uso's singles run has exceeded all expectations, his twin Jimmy's time as a singles competitor has not been very fruitful in contrast. Nonetheless, as the most decorated tag team in WWE history, and with both men now having distinctly over characters, another run together seems quite exciting.

The long road since Jimmy’s betrayal at WWE SummerSlam 2023, the heated brother-versus-brother battles, and Jimmy’s repeated interference in Jey’s singles pursuits seemed to bury the idea of another Uso run. Yet, Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's return as babyfaces around this time last year, followed by Jey reuniting with The Bloodline to combat Solo Sikoa and his bootleg Bloodline, then WarGames alongside Sami Zayn and CM Punk, and now a firm alliance with the recently written off OTC, brings the story full circle.

With Sami Zayn on SmackDown and Roman Reigns indefinitely injured, Jey having antagonised CM Punk seemingly to the point of no return, and his equation with LA Knight getting more contentious by the week, Jimmy's arrival on WWE Raw this week marks a fresh chapter in The Bloodline Saga, and also presents a golden opportunity to revitalise the RAW Tag Team Division.

Allied with Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn over on WWE SmackDown, it remains unclear whether Jimmy will be juggling Raw and SmackDown duties or strictly be on Raw going forward. What is quite clear, however, is that The Usos will now be feuding with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who have made Jey Uso, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns' lives hell over the past few months.

When Jey was outnumbered and brutalized by the powerhouse duo of the BronSons, it was Jimmy who stormed out to make the save. In a key emotional beat, Jey admitted he couldn’t fight this fight alone. The WWE Universe erupted as the brothers embraced, signaling that The Usos are officially back together.

Their return as a unit comes at the perfect time. Judgment Day’s reign as World Tag Team Champions has been quite a non-factor, and as The New Day rightly pointed out, led to further decay of the division. A babyface Usos victory would breathe fresh life into the division. Taking the belts off Finn Balor and JD McDonagh not only repositions the tag scene but also allows Judgment Day’s slow-burn implosion to accelerate.

From there, The Usos have a ready-made feud with the BronSons. Breakker and Corbin have been built as an unstoppable tandem of raw strength and aggression, which makes them perfect first challengers for the newly reunited brothers. The series writes itself: The Usos proving they still define tag team wrestling, while the BronSons try to impose a new era of dominance and seize more power for The Vision as they attempt to realise it.

WWE Survivor Series: Wargames isn't far away

It’s also impossible for Triple H to ignore the bigger picture: WarGames. With Jimmy and Jey finally back together, their alliance could ripple into the broader Bloodline Saga as the legendary faction reunites to take down Seth Rollins and co. Whether their team once again involves CM Punk, or whether Punk will officially be done with The Architect by then, remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns’ inevitable return once he is done with filming Street Fighter looms large, and there are plenty of people who can birth yet another interesting dynamic interacting with Roman Reigns: from LA Knight to Cody Rhodes to John Cena. CM Punk and Sami Zayn are, of course, precedented partners. Even on the heel side, whether Rollins decides to add permanent members to his group or allies with someone like Drew McIntyre temporarily remains to be seen.

For now, though, the excitement lies in the present: The Usos are back, and the WWE World Tag Team Championships might finally be within reach again.

