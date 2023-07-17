Triple H might be forced to cancel failed MITB cash-in plans due to 6-time champion's legitimate injury

Triple H is now touching a year into his run as the head of WWE creative. So far, it has been successful, and like anybody in his position, he has to make changes and adjustments according to real-life situations such as injuries. He may be forced to change plans for a failed Money in the Bank cash-in due to a recent injury.

We're talking about the legitimate knee injury that Bayley suffered in the latest WWE Live Event. Referee Jessika Carr was forced to throw the "X" symbol - which is a sign of a legitimate injury.

While the extent of it isn't known, it put a halt to the contest, and there is now major concern as Bayley is the second Damage CTRL member injured - with Dakota Kai tearing her ACL back in May.

Given that the storyline with IYO SKY hinted at The Role Model costing her the cash-in, Triple H might be forced to cancel that plan, which means that there could now be a higher chance of IYO SKY becoming the WWE Women's Champion.

Bayley being out of action makes a huge difference to the story, and we wouldn't be surprised if The Game speeds up the face turn that has been teased for IYO SKY. Perhaps a big SummerSlam cash-in?

What were Triple H's thoughts on the Women's MITB match?

To many, the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match was the best of the night, and IYO SKY's win was praised as one of the most unique finishes in MITB match history.

In the post-MITB press conference, Triple H shared his thoughts on the Women's ladder match:

"IYO, just again, massive night for her. I thought the women had a spectacular Money in the Bank ladder match. Very creative finish, literally walking over her Damage CTRL leader to get to the top of the ladder and claim her victory. Congratulations to her."

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for Bayley and his faction members in the coming weeks.

