Triple H might have a very twisted plan to redo an old botched storyline with current superstars

Triple H is one of the biggest names in the wrestling world at the moment. In the current scenario, while Vince McMahon might have returned to WWE, Triple H still has a lot of power over creative and current programming.

In his position, he might decide to try and redo one of the biggest stories with a lot of potential that WWE had botched badly the last time. More than a decade ago, WWE had brought up the Nexus from the first season of NXT to make them claim their place on the main roster.

On that occasion, the team, led by Wade Barrett, ran riot over the WWE roster and defeated everyone that they came across. However, just when they were about to get the big win that would let him push it over the mark and establish the Nexus as the biggest threat, John Cena defeated them in a multi-man tag team match at SummerSlam instead.

The loss remains one of the worst in WWE history, as it killed the faction off slowly after that.

Triple H has the chance to redo it without botching it this time. With the WWE Draft taking place, multiple stars were left undrafted at the end. As a result, they have every right to feel unwanted since they were not selected on either RAW or SmackDown.

The anger might boil over into them forming a faction. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Omos, MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and a few others have all been left undrafted. Together, they could easily make a powerful faction that would pose a threat to anyone in WWE.

Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE



Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you



I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget!

#wwe Wow!!!Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe https://t.co/zeQf9AknBW

Triple H could help them form the faction and then, instead of having them lose too soon, could make them a threat to everyone on the roster.

The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, or even the LWO would be in trouble if Triple H booked this new faction

Not only singles stars but any faction too would be in trouble. The undrafted stars could beat up The Judgment Day, the LWO, and even Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Would you like to see Roman Reigns add the World Heavyweight Championship to his collection? #WWE Raw Would you like to see Roman Reigns add the World Heavyweight Championship to his collection? 👀#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/27h98Ww7Bx

This could, in the long run, even lead to a WarGames match. If WWE booked it well enough, the story could be one of the biggest of the year heading into SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

Now, it remains to be seen if WWE opts for this or not.

Would you like to see the undrafted superstars as a faction?

