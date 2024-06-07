Triple H must add 37-year-old star to major faction to ensure he does not leave WWE this month

WWE is currently in contract talks with several stars, as a lot of deals are reportedly about to expire or have already expired. Dijak, who was called up to WWE RAW in the 2024 Draft, is one of the stars whose contract with the Stamford-based promotion is reportedly set to expire at the end of this month.

Triple H needs to book his return to the main roster as the muscle of the new Alpha Academy involving Chad Gable, The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile for a number of reasons.

To prevent Dijak from leaving WWE for AEW

Dijak is a very talented star inside the ring and can do a lot of things that are uncommon for pro wrestlers of his size. He got over with the fans during his first NXT run and managed to do so again after returning to the brand.

Multiple promotions around the world are reportedly interested in signing Dijak if WWE does not come to terms on a new deal with him. Tony Khan would surely want to sign the thirty-seven-year-old to AEW so that he can get back at Triple H for bringing stars like Shawn Spears and Ethan Page, who recently left AEW, to WWE. Dijak also has the in-ring skills to shine in the Jacksonville-based company.

Alpha Academy needs a powerhouse

Chad Gable will reportedly soon join forces with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile as the leader of the Alpha Academy was spotted talking to Julius and Brutus Creed backstage on WWE RAW this week. With Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri out of the faction, a new Alpha Academy is seemingly on the rise and Dijak would be a great addition to it.

Gable and The Creed Brothers specialize in technical wrestling, so they would need someone of Dijak's size to play the role of the powerhouse in the faction. Besides, a bodyguard for a heel Alpha Academy would make the fans hate the group more.

Dijak's first main roster run failed

Dijak joined the main roster as T-BAR in RETRIBUTION under Vince McMahon's booking in 2020. The faction did not last long after the group failed to get over with the fans. The former NXT North American Champion joining Alpha Academy would ensure a significant amount of TV time for him.

Working with Chad Gable would also increase his popularity among the fans and Triple H could have them feud over the Intercontinental Championship in the future. RAW also needs fresh faces in the mid-card and Dijak is known to be a solid worker in that area.

