Triple H must let former WWE champion win the Andre Battle Royal after he wasn't happy at being left off WrestleMania XL

WWE will bring back Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 40. While several superstars would participate in it, there is one name who desperately needs to win, as he is left off the card for The Show of Shows.

The name in question is Monday Night RAW superstar Bronson Reed. The former North American Champion has been directionless with the biggest event of the year on the horizon. Triple H must let Reed win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year to put him in the spotlight.

The 35-year-old's main roster run has been quite lackluster lately, despite him being a talented superstar. Therefore, the WWE CCO needs to pull the trigger on him on the upcoming edition of SmackDown for the following reasons:

To redeem his ongoing character in WWE

Bronson Reed is one of the most talented heavyweight superstars on the roster. His gargantuan presence, along with his agility, poses a legitimate threat to his opponents. However, WWE has failed to fully capitalize on his attributes on Monday Night RAW.

Therefore, Triple H needs to make him this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to redeem his character. Surmounting the odds and surpassing several superstars to win the Battle Royal would make him look like a legitimate threat and elevate his ongoing persona.

Moreover, it will allow Bronson Reed to gain much-needed momentum on the roster. Hence, Triple H must make it happen on the latest episode of SmackDown.

To build him for an Intercontinental Championship feud post-WrestleMania

The feuds and storylines for WrestleMania 40 are all set and their culmination will be seen at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. WWE has a very good stage to build up a post-Mania feud for the Intercontinental Championship on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

Triple H must let Bronson Reed win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to build him up for an Intercontinental Championship feud after The Showcase of the Immortals. Not only would winning the match build him as a credible opponent but he could also be in a high-profile feud.

To put the spotlight on him after being left off the WrestleMania 40 card

Bronson Reed was upset after being left off the WrestleMania 40 matchcard despite getting a huge victory over Sami Zayn on the penultimate episode of RAW. Besides, the 35-year-old was also supposed to compete against Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2024 in his home country which could not happen.

Therefore, WWE needs to put the spotlight on the former North American Champion and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is the perfect stage for it. Triple H must let Bronson Reed grab a huge victory on the go-home edition of SmackDown to build up as a top star on the roster.

