Triple H must have something special planned for 41-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania XL to rebuild his credibility

WrestleMania XL will be the event where the future will be determined. The premium live event has a match card so perfect that Triple H should be put on a pedestal for curating it. However, while several superstars have witnessed their fates changing over the years, there is one who seems to have been not receiving his special moment.

The superstar on the topic is none other than Money in the Bank winner, Damian Priest. He has been holding the contract since July 2023, and it's already April 2024. He has only until July 2024 to cash-in the contract, or else it will go to waste. As of now, each of his cash-in attempts has failed miserably, and he didn't even try to cash-in on the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania XL when Seth Rollins was laid out. Even though The Rock was in the ring, it's unlikely The Great One would have stopped The Archer of Infamy from cashing-in.

Triple H must plan something for Priest at WrestleMania 40 to make his Money in the Bank run memorable. Here's why 'The Game' must!

Damian Priest deserves a singles run

To think about it, The Judgment Day has been focused on their individual journeys for WrestleMania XL. Dominik Mysterio, along with Santos Escobar, is engaged in a tag-team match against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. This gives 'Dirty Dom' the chance to give closure to the storyline with his father. On the other hand, Rhea Ripley is putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. Finally, Priest and Finn Balor are in a massive six-team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Given the members are focused on their own storylines, The Show of Shows is a good event to break him apart from the faction and let him go on his solo run. It can eventually lead to all the members focusing on their solo runs as well!

Reducing the chances of leaving WrestleMania XL empty-handed

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are taking on Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. From what it seems, The Visionary might not be able to take on the brutality brought forth by Drew McIntyre on Night 2. On the other hand, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are putting the tag team titles on the line against five other teams.

Keeping the above situations in mind, it's possible that The Judgment Day might not be able to retain the titles while The Visionary and The Scottish Psychopath will battle each other to exhaustion. If Triple H plans for Priest to cash-in during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and succeed, it ensures he does not leave The Show of Shows without any belt.

Making the Money in the Bank run successfully and rebuild credibility

As mentioned, Priest has tried to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract, but hasn't been successful at all. Furthermore, he has held the contract for quite a while now.

Keeping that in mind, the best way to end this prolonged wait and become fruitful is by giving Damian Priest the perfect moment at WrestleMania XL to successfully cash-in the contract. This will help Priest come out from being another member of The Judgment Day and add another accolade to his name.