Triple H must use massive return on WWE RAW this week to set up a dream match at Clash at the Castle 

Former world champion Sheamus will return on WWE RAW tonight after an injury forced him into a hiatus for over eight months. The Celtic Warrior's return has presented a massive opportunity to Triple H.

The Game must use the Celtic Warrior's much-awaited return on WWE RAW tonight to set up an instant classic at Clash at the Castle. Sheamus must cross paths with Drew McIntyre on the red brand to set up a massive dream match on a stage meant for them.

Drew McIntyre meets his old friend on WWE RAW tonight

WWE has acknowledged Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' real-life friendship in the past but could explore it in depth this time in a typical Triple H fashion. The last time they were involved in a feud, Sheamus betrayed McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior could be the antagonist should they get involved in a rivalry again.

McIntyre has been a menace since his heel turn. However, he does not appear to have a worthy adversary at present. With CM Punk presently out with his long-term injury and Seth Rollins also not around, it leaves McIntyre open for a brief feud. This is where the Celtic Warrior could help keep the Scottish Warrior engaged while preparing himself for a title run.

Sheamus pushed as a top babyface before Grand Slam pursuits

The former world champion has won every gold in WWE, barring one - The Intercontinental Championship. However, going immediately after the title on WWE RAW, after returning from a long-term injury, could be taxing on the veteran.

Thus, it would be safer to have him compete in an exciting storyline standing across from his old friend with whom he shares excellent chemistry inside the squared circle and outside of it.

It would be a win-win situation for both superstars involved. Drew McIntyre can afford to lose as a heel, especially if CM Punk interferes. On the other hand, a win for Sheamus will give him the momentum needed to go after the Intercontinental Championship.

It is the only WWE championship missing from the 46-year-old's cabinet and is surely an accomplishment he would like to fulfill before calling it a day inside the ring.

An instant classic at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have delivered memorable matches every time they have locked horns, or as the Celtic Warrior eloquently puts it, "Banger after Banger after Banger..." Their feud on WWE RAW could set up another unforgettable match if they locked horns in front of a European crowd at Clash at the Castle.

Unless WWE has plans to turn Sheamus into a heel, he should face and beat Drew McIntyre for the Premium Live Event set in Scotland. He is one of the few superstars who can beat the Scottish Warrior in his hometown, and fans would still root for the latter.

In the meantime, Sami Zayn could carry the Intercontinental Championship on RAW as a fighting champion, turning the page from an underdog story. With all that said, there is a possibility that Sheamus will join his old friend and turn heel, immediately upon arrival.

Seeing what's in store for the Celtic Warrior will be exciting on WWE RAW tonight.

