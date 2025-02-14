Triple H needs to book Penta and 2 other WWE stars for major championship at WrestleMania 41

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has seen Penta making a statement early in his career on Monday Night RAW. The former AEW star has quickly become a fan favorite, and he had a solid performance in the Royal Rumble Match, even though he began the match alongside fellow RAW star and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Penta is expected to get a title opportunity soon, but this will not be for the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, he could go after the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker.

Still, he is not the only one who has his sights set on the IC Championship. This means that Triple H and WWE Creative could book a Fatal Four-Way Title Match at WrestleMania 41, which would also feature Sheamus and AJ Styles.

Trending

Sheamus should put an end to his rivalry with Bron Breakker

The reigning Intercontinental Champion has defended his title against both Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. He has defeated them both, but he needs to move on.

Thus, another match against The Celtic Warrior makes sense, as Sheamus has proved to be a worthy title contender. Kaiser might also get involved in that bout, although it is unlikely that WWE will make it a Fatal Five-Way match.

He could still show up and cost either participant the victory, starting a feud and a new storyline with them.

AJ Styles had a face-off with Bron Breakker on RAW

The Phenomenal One cut a promo upon his return to WWE after a few months away and opened up about what was next for him before he was interrupted and confronted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito of The Judgment Day.

AJ Styles will face Dirty Dom next Monday on RAW, but he has his sights set on Bron Breakker after the two had a face-off backstage. If Triple H books a title match for WrestleMania 41, it will give Styles and Breakker the opportunity to develop their feud properly and extend it past 'Mania no matter what the outcome of the match would be.

Triple H will help ease Penta into his first WrestleMania feud

WWE Creative and Triple H have big plans for Penta, and a title match at WrestleMania 41 would provide him with the opportunity to become a champion immediately.

Even if this doesn't happen, it will let The Game protect the former AEW star, as he could maintain his momentum and secure another title match if AJ Styles or Sheamus are pinned in the Fatal-Four Way match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback