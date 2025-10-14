Triple H needs to cancel WarGames at WWE Survivor Series for another massive plan

What does Survivor Series mean? It can be made to mean several things. That term does not have to be a rigid concept. We have already seen that illustrated with the introduction of WarGames, which has replaced the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Match being the featured presentation of the eponymous PLE.

Ad

WarGames is a fun concept, but there does not HAVE to be a Men's and Women's WarGames match every Thanksgiving weekend. The point being made here is simple: WWE has a variety of concepts that can be tailored to fit the name "Survivor Series."

The traditional tag match. WarGames. Even a battle royal, perhaps even the Royal Rumble, or the Elimination Chamber, technically fits, although they are their own PLEs. Depending on the needs of the hour, Survivor Series can be the big PLE that allows WWE to not necessarily have to stick to some rigid match type and build their product around it.

Ad

Trending

Until 24 hours ago, WarGames seemed to make perfect sense. In fact, we had been building to it since WrestleMania, in a certain sense. The news that Seth Rollins is injured following Crown Jewel, and Bron Breakker's turning on him last night, however, has just thrown a monkey wrench in those plans.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

The future of the World Heavyweight Championship and RAW's main event scene is up in the air: Seth Rollins may or may not be able to compete, CM Punk is the No.1 Contender, and Bron Breakker is officially after the top title on RAW as well, as are other top stars.

Ad

Ad

So, now at a crossroads, Triple H may have an ace card up his sleeve. Survivor Series can now be made to mean one more thing: a series of matches with the last survivor becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. In simple terms, a tournament to crown the new champ, a viable option if Seth Rollins indeed has to relinquish the title. It would be a drastic pivot, but one that those circumstances would necessitate, and one that ties into the Survivor Series name.

Ad

The future of WarGames on the women's side at WWE Survivor Series this year

With the entire creative future possibly flipped on its head, WWE could even choose to revert to a traditional 5v5 Survivor Series match or again, some other stipulation, as the featured match on the women's side, unless WarGames can be organically built. By doing so, the stipulation will get a breather this year, and fans will be beyond excited anticipating its return next year.

With WarGames still advertised, though, and WWE's women having established themselves as being just as consistent and just as effective in every single department of professional wrestling, it would be just as feasible to have them go to War, even if there is no Men's WarGames match. It could actually preserve the novelty by having just one WarGames on the show while also infusing the show with variety. In either case, however, hopefully, WWE does not force a WarGames Match, men's or women's, if it does not organically fit the narrative.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences