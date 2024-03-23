Triple H needs to find a place for WWE's fastest rising star at WrestleMania 40 before it's too late

WrestleMania 40 is on the horizon, and the card for the biggest event of the year has been shaping up quite nicely. While several superstars have punched their tickets for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia, Triple H failed to put WWE's fastest-rising star on the Show of Shows.

The name in question is SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie has risen to prominence in quite a short time since her debut on the main roster. Moreover, she has captivated fans with her charisma and in-ring skills over the last few weeks on the blue brand.

With WrestleMania 40 only two weeks away, the WWE CCO needs to find a place for Stratton at the spectacular event in Philadelphia. Here are a few reasons why Hunter needs to put her on the cards for the mega event:

To capitalize on her momentum

Tiffany Stratton has been rising to the top of the women's division at a galloping speed. She's currently on red-hot momentum after her impressive showdown at the Women's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this year. Therefore, Triple H needs to strike while the iron is hot.

The Game needs to give the 24-year-old the spotlight at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which will elevate her young wrestling career. Failing to capitalize on her red-hot momentum at WrestleMania 40 might turn out to be a huge mistake, as it could impede Stratton's main roster run.

To make her a future WrestleMania main-eventer

The WWE women's division has a number of superstars who are WrestleMania main-eventers and Tiffany Stratton has the potential to be one of those in the coming years. The Buff Barbie has already given a glimpse of her charisma, proving that she deserves to be in the spotlight.

Therefore, Triple H needs to put her on the card for the Show of Shows in order to build the 24-year-old as a future main-eventer and a top star in the women's division. The seeds for the future ought to be planted now, as it will be Stratton's first WrestleMania.

Hence, WWE needs to put her in the limelight to give her the opportunity to taste how it feels to be at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

To add more women's division matches on the WrestleMania 40 card

As of now, the WrestleMania 40 card has only two matches from the women's division. WWE will be adding more matches to the card, a few of which could be from the women's division. Triple H should put Tiffany Stratton at the Philadelphia extravaganza, which will add weight to the matchcard.

Not only is Stratton a deserving name, but she could also be the face of the women's division in the near future. Besides, she is the fastest-rising star in WWE, and hence, the WWE CCO needs to book her in a programme at WrestleMania 40, thus adding another match from the women's division.

