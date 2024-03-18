Triple H needs to find a WrestleMania opponent for 35-year-old WWE star that he brought back two years ago

Triple H needs to put a popular WWE Superstar on the WrestleMania XL card.

Bronson Reed is beyond frustrated over not being able to make the WrestleMania XL card. He came quite close when he competed in a Gauntlet match on WWE RAW last week which was contested for an opportunity at Gunther's Intercontinental Title.

After the loss, he cut a backstage promo and was visibly furious over his recent failure. At this point, The Game needs to do for Bronson what Vince McMahon did for Seth Rollins two years ago. Rollins failed to book a spot on the WrestleMania 38 card and McMahon ended up putting him in a massive bout against the returning Cody Rhodes.

Bronson Reed was brought back in late 2022 during the Triple H regime, making it clear that the WWE CCO saw potential in him. The veteran needs to find an opponent for Reed at 'Mania so that the 35-year-old star can showcase his skills on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Bronson Reed on talking to Triple H in regards to a potential WWE return

Reed had a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell last year. He opened up about his conversation with Triple H about possibly returning to WWE. Reed revealed to Graves that the WWE CCO himself called him and that the duo always had a great relationship.

“I sent a text to Hunter just to see if he was interested. He was, so he set up a time to call me. He called me, and we had a great chat about everything, not just coming back to WWE, but wrestling in general; what I’ve been doing.” [H/T - Fightful]

Bronson recently pointed out that he and a few other big men weren't booked for 'Mania. He then asked fans to let their voices be heard if they wanted a "Big E Meaty Invitational."

