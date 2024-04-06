Triple H needs to make a huge change to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025

Triple H has been thoroughly appreciated for selecting the inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, and more so for the successful execution of the event. Moreover, fans are impressed with the way The Game took the Stamford-based promotion's product to greater heights after taking over creative control from Vince McMahon.

However, it seems that The Game might need to make a huge change to next year's WWE Hall of Fame. While the way the event was conducted this year was brilliant, Triple H may need to focus on making changes to the event next year.

The WWE Chief Content Officer might need to incorporate some changes to the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 ceremony to make it even more successful.

WWE Hall of Fame needs to be hosted on a separate night

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has reached a point where it is as popular as the premium live events the Stamford-based company organizes throughout the year. Moreover, the Hall of Fame ceremony witnesses the return of several legends, either to induct someone or to attend the event.

An event of such popularity will thrive even when it is hosted on a separate night and fans will tune in to watch it just the way they do for other premium live events throughout the year.

Triple H can shift the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Thursday

The current schedule incorporates the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania on Friday night followed by the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The following weekend constitutes Night One and Night Two of WrestleMania.

However, if the Hall of Fame was to be hosted on a separate night, it could be rescheduled to Thursday night. It would allow fans to enjoy four nights of WWE events, otherwise, Friday night becomes a longer commitment than usual which can lead to fans tuning off early without watching the entire event.

The main attraction needs to come out at the end

While everything is scheduled quite well, Triple H should ensure that the main attraction for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 ceremony comes out at the end. The logic behind this remains the same as it is for the premium live events.

If the main attraction comes out at the end, it will help the crowd generate more energy. Usually, those in attendance wait for the main attraction and start to lose interest once that is over. The crowd in attendance must remain glued to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony till the very end.

