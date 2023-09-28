Triple H needs to make a major change to WWE programming

The landscape of WWE received a new life when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer. Last year, Vince McMahon stepped back from his position as the company's CEO and eventually retired from the world of professional wrestling for a while.

However, the work remained the same for the most part, even after Vince McMahon returned to WWE with a brand-new merger. Meanwhile, Triple H took over the creative duties to produce weekly shows on the main roster, while Shawn Michaels took care of the developmental brand.

Expand Tweet

Several changes came across all three brands as Hunter and Michaels tried their best to improve the quality of the weekly shows and monthly premium live events under the new regime even after Vince McMahon's return. However, WWE has become a larger company than before, and more changes are expected to take place in the near future.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Friday Night SmackDown is expected to return to the USA Network for a whopping 1.4 billion dollar deal for the next five years. Triple H should focus on making the blue brand a priority by making it three hours in 2024.

Why should Triple H push for WWE to make SmackDown an hour extra in the coming year?

Expand Tweet

In 2012, WWE made the bold decision to add an extra hour to Monday Night RAW, which was the company's flagship show at the time. It took a while for fans to get used to an extra hour of wrestling, but over the past few years, it has become a regular part of the schedule.

Moreover, the extra hour provided more time and storylines for fans to enjoy every week. The same move should be implemented for Friday Night SmackDown after its return to the USA Network from FOX in the following year, as it has become a priority after its move to a different network.

Earlier this week, Jade Cargill signed with WWE, and the company has another star on their roster. An extra hour on the blue brand can provide more screen time to women and the opportunity for the promotion to promote the female competitors without the excuse of lack of time on television.

While it might be overwhelming at first, fans will eventually adjust to three-hour programming on Friday Nights as well. This will allow Triple H to fully utilize the roster on both brands to their fullest with more compelling storylines and stars on weekly television.

What are your thoughts on SmackDown becoming a three-hour show? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.