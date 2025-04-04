Triple H needs to take a huge risk ahead of WrestleMania 41 & turn one of his biggest stars heel on WWE SmackDown

WWE, under Triple H's creative regime, is heading towards WrestleMania 41, and the excitement is high. The recent developments on RAW & SmackDown have opened endless possibilities, and fans can expect some shocking twists ahead of WrestleMania 41. One of the biggest twists that Triple H needs to ensure on the road to WrestleMania is to turn Roman Reigns heel.

Ad

The OTC is set to clash against Seth Rollins & CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, there are visible signs of Reigns turning heel soon, considering his reaction towards the growing relationship between Paul Heyman & CM Punk.

When the Original Tribal Chief made his return on RAW at Madison Square Garden, he brutally attacked Rollins while Heyman was helping Punk to his feet. This frustrated Roman, leading to him attacking the Voice of the Voiceless too. Even during the recent contract signing segment on SmackDown, Roman's anger at Punk & Heyman's relationship was visible.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This happened when the Best in the World revealed that the Special Counsel still owes him a favor, despite the announcement that the Triple Threat match would be main-eventing WrestleMania. So, considering this aspect, The Game needs to take the risk and finally turn Roman into a villainous star again. As of now, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is playing a tweener character in the Stamford-based promotion.

Meanwhile, Reigns' villainous run as the Tribal Chief proved to be a massive success for the company and generated a lot of hype surrounding the product. So, to increase the hype for the feud at 'Mania, the heel turn of the OTC could prove to be a significant decision.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds in the upcoming weeks and whether Triple H will take the risk to turn Roman heel again

What could be the aftermath if Triple H takes the risk and turns Roman Reigns heel again?

Though the above scenario is speculative in nature, if The Game takes the risk and turns the OTC heel, it will change the storyline dramatically. The villainous turn of Reigns would make CM Punk the sole heroic character in the entire storyline.

Ad

Seth Rollins' hatred towards the Best in the World has already established him as a villain in the storyline. So, if Triple H also turns Roman heel, CM Punk will be the only babyface left. This could help the company generate a huge positive reaction for the Voice of the Voiceless.

Expand Tweet

Reigns and Punk are currently being advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Due to this, fans can expect some major developments on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback