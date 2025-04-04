4 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown tonight

Roman Reigns will make his presence felt on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The OTC will compete in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Tonight's show is expected to see the fallout of last week's explosive contract signing.

Ad

There is a high chance that things could get chaotic ahead of The Show of Shows. From sending an ultimatum to a legendary name to shedding light on his future, there are several things that Reigns can do on the blue brand. It could heat up his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Let's look at four things Roman Reigns can do on WWE SmackDown tonight:

#4. He can deliver a resounding promo

Roman Reigns is set to main event his tenth WrestleMania this year and that is indeed a historic feat. Therefore, he could show up on SmackDown tonight and deliver a passionate promo. The former Universal Champion could address the WWE Universe and talk about his accolades.

Ad

Trending

He could state how he stands at the top of this industry. The OTC can also vow to destroy Seth Rollins and CM Punk at The Show of Shows and walk out of Las Vegas as the winner. Reigns could simply walk away with Paul Heyman after the potential promo segment on the show.

#3. The OTC can get involved in a brawl

WrestleMania is on the horizon and it is almost impossible that this feud does not see another chaotic throw of fists. Last week on SmackDown, Seth Rollins was furious to see Roman Reigns giving CM Punk the privilege of being in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Tonight, The OTC might be confronted by an angry Rollins. Both superstars could get involved in a heated exchange of words, with The Visionary questioning the former. It could eventually lead to a chaotic brawl in the ring between the two former Shield brothers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns can question Paul Heyman's loyalties

Another major thing Roman Reigns can do on the blue brand tonight is put Paul Heyman on trial. Despite getting to headline WrestleMania, CM Punk stated last week it was not the favor he asked from The Wiseman. This raised a lot of eyebrows, with various speculations swirling around.

Therefore, Reigns can question Heyman about where his loyalties lie. The Head of the Table can showcase last week's footage where his Special Counsel was seen embracing and adoring Punk. He could put Paul Heyman in a dilemma, forcing the veteran to reveal what he has been cooking lately.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1. The Tribal Chief can reveal his post-WrestleMania plans

Roman Reigns can make one thing very clear during his upcoming appearance on SmackDown. He could reveal what lies ahead of him after WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief could make a bold declaration that he is coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship after he is done with Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Reigns could state that the title belonged to him and that he would reclaim it after The Show of Shows. All in all, The OTC could put both Cody Rhodes and John Cena on notice ahead of their big title match in Las Vegas. However, he could soon get interrupted by his WrestleMania opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback