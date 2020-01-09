Triple H on whether CM Punk and AJ Lee should return to WWE

Triple H, CM Punk, and AJ Lee

Triple H recently held a conference call to promote the upcoming NXT UK Takeover Blackpool II show. The WWE EVP opened up on a string of topics, including the possibility of CM Punk and AJ Lee coming back to WWE somewhere down the line.

"If it was right for them, for the company, for everyone involved, then absolutely. I don’t think that’s ever been a factor, of somebody saying “this person should be here, or that person should be here."

"In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you’ve heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, never say never!

A short while ago, Stephanie McMahon had spoken about the possibility of Punk and Lee returning to WWE, and said that she would love to see Lee back in the Women's division. Punk left WWE following his appearance in the 2014 Royal Rumble match. Lee, on the other hand, remained a mainstay in the company for another year, before exiting on April 3, 2015.

Punk is currently an analyst and special contributor on WWE Backstage, and has been pretty vocal about the current WWE product. Punk hasn't given any indication on a possible return any time soon, and was recently seen taking a major shot at the company in a now-deleted tweet.

