Triple H to personally announce 40-year veteran as Roman Reigns' opponent at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn't been present for any premium live event since SummerSlam 2023, where he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his Tribal Chief title against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat. However, since his absence, quite a few developments have shaped Titanland, especially with The Bloodline.

One such development is LA Knight rising against the forces of The Bloodline. Not only did Knight pair up with John Cena to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023, but The Megastar also claimed he was ready to take on The Tribal Chief to climb his way to the top.

Considering Reigns is returning to SmackDown this week, Triple H may have a surprise in store for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since Crown Jewel 2023 is scheduled for November 4, The Game can announce LA Knight as Roman Reigns' opponent for the event. This will further Hunter's mission of pushing WWE's top babyface up the hill.

Furthermore, fans have been expecting a feud between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. It's a match for the ages, with WWE's top heel and top babyface clashing for the ultimate gold.

It opens up avenues for several creative developments in the future, especially with Jey Uso recently helping Knight and Cena against The Bloodline and The Judgment Day on SmackDown last week.

Finally, with Roman Reigns and LA Knight coming together for a feud, it might result in a storyline of The Authority getting involved to push the chosen one forward.

Triple H's recent comments may put Roman Reigns on notice

Triple H currently controls WWE's creative direction. Hence, LA Knight's rise in the game has much to do with how Triple H has pushed him forward.

During the post-Fastlane conference, WWE's Chief Content Officer revealed the plans for Knight's future in Titanland.

"LA Knight, hard to imagine a year ago he was Max Dupri, right, it's hard to even think about that and here he is in the position that he's in and he's right. He is so used to fighting his way up the hill that he can't enjoy it and I'm working on it with him. Trying to get him to enjoy it, trying to get him to understand that we're all pushing with him. We're all pushing him up the hill too," said Hunter.

It goes without saying that Knight has been extremely successful with the crowd, especially with his "YEAH"! If he becomes the one to dethrone Roman Reigns, he'll go down in history as one of the greats to walk the WWE squared circle!

