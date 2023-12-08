Triple H planning to bring back WWE Superstar's 4-year-old gimmick? Exploring change on SmackDown

Ever since taking over the creative regime, Triple H has experimented a lot with superstars. From repackaging them to changing their theme songs, Hunter has done almost everything.

It looks like The Game is now contemplating bringing back a current female superstar's four-year-old gimmick. The name in question is none other than former Women's Champion Bayley.

Things have not been going well between Damage CTRL and Bayley as of late, as tensions have been clearly visible between both parties. From the looks of it, the 34-year-old is on the verge of getting kicked out of the group.

WWE CCO Triple H is seemingly planning to revert Bayley back to "The Hugger" gimmick. There's a good possibility of it happening, as she could turn into a babyface after Damage CTRL possibly turns on her.

Besides, many believe that "The Role Model" gimmick has reached its apogee, and fans have also started to lose interest in it. Therefore, turning Bayley into a babyface could actually prove to be a good decision.

Besides, "The Hugger" gimmick was one of the most popular personas in the company and was abundantly loved by the WWE Universe. Hence, HHH has every reason to bring it back to WWE television after four long years.

Is Triple H planning a huge match for Bayley?

Over the past few weeks, Damage CTRL and Bayley have not been on the same page. Despite being the leader of the faction, The Role Model has been belittled by her own stablemate, IYO SKY.

Weeks after weeks, things have been aggravating between the two of them on SmackDown. The other members of the group, namely Asuka and Kairi Sane, might also be preparing to revolt against the 34-year-old.

It looks like the ongoing turmoil will lead to interesting things in the near future. WWE CCO Triple H might be contemplating a huge match between Bayley and IYO SKY for WrestleMania 40.

The Role Model is currently one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble match next year. It looks like Triple H and Co. have already planted seeds for this dream match on SmackDown.

The ongoing tension between Bayley and Damage CTRL could possibly lead in this direction. It looks like it's only a matter of time before the 34-year-old is kicked out of the heel group, which will be the catalyst for heralding the feud.

