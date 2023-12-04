WWE preparing 15-year veteran for first-ever Royal Rumble win and massive dream match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Royal Rumble officially marks the start of the Road To WrestleMania, as it is the place where superstars rise to the occasion and try to claim their fortune. A win in the iconic Rumble match guarantees a ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking of it, it looks like WWE is preparing a former Women's Champion for her first-ever Royal Rumble win next year. The name in question is none other than Damage CTRL leader Bayley.

Over the past few months, The Role Model and Damage CTRL have not been on the same page. Tensions were clearly visible between Bayley and Iyo Sky on SmackDown for weeks.

The members of the faction, especially the WWE Women's Champion, have been implicitly disparaging the 15-year veteran. Consequently, Bayley has not been feeling herself lately.

It's noteworthy that The Role Model is currently one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble next year. Therefore, it looks like WWE has been preparing her for a massive match against Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40.

Bayley, who has been belittled by Sky lately, could finally go on to vent the frustrations that she has been bottling up for weeks now. And fans seem to be on her side, as many have shown dissatisfaction with her booking in recent weeks.

There's a very good possibility that she wins the Women's Royal Rumble 2024 match and goes on to challenge the Genius of the Sky for the WWE Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Possibility of Bayley being kicked out of Damage CTRL before Royal Rumble

Ever since Kairi Sane returned to WWE and aligned with Iyo Sky, joining Damage CTRL, Bayley has been in a quandary. Although she later accepted it, the Role Model was still perplexed.

Things became more disconcerting for the 34-year-old when Asuka joined the heel faction, rejuvenating Damage CTRL. Since then, Bayley has been quite anxious about her position in the faction.

She has been mostly overlooked by the members of the group, and her designation as the leader of Damage CTRL looks to be in a precarious state. While Iyo Sky has belittled her at times, Asuka has somewhat perturbed her.

Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Bayley could soon be kicked out of the faction by Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. The Role Model has started to have a premonition of it.

However, the possibility of it happening before the Royal Rumble is comparatively low. Nonetheless, with the ongoing tension between Bayley and Iyo Sky, it might happen sooner rather than later.