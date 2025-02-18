Triple H planning a major betrayal at WrestleMania 41? Early prediction for WWE's Super Bowl 

WrestleMania 41's match card has begun taking shape. Jey Uso will face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Charlotte Flair will face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, while Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley will know their challengers after Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Apart from the championship matches, the wrestling juggernaut will add non-title matches to the card as well. A popular guess and report is a non-title Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. If Triple H books this bout for The Show of Shows, it has to conclude with a twist that will help further the storyline.

One twist could be a betrayal by Paul Heyman. The Wiseman could interfere with the false pretense of helping The OTC, but instead help CM Punk defeat his challengers. This would mark the first time the WWE Hall of Famer betrays the former Undisputed WWE Champion, adding a fresh new layer to The Bloodline Saga.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Paul Heyman is one of the major factors to credit for Roman Reigns' rise to power. The Hall of Famer handled all the backstage business and supported The Only Tribal Chief in his quests for the championship. If his Wiseman walks away with CM Punk, it will spark a huge rivalry between the Second City Saint and The OTC.

The Rock may not return for WrestleMania 41

There were previously reports of WWE looking into The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41. However, plans seem to have changed for that angle since the winner of the Elimination Chamber men's match will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

The men's match participants are Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, John Cena, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Since one of them will be Rhodes' challenger, there isn't a storyline that can add The Rock to the championship match.

It is looking increasingly possible that The Final Boss will not be present for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback