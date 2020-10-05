Triple H provides interesting details about the future of WWE ThunderDome

WWE moved RAW and SmackDown, as well as the main roster pay-per-views to the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida in August. Dubbed the WWE ThunderDome, the new WWE venue has hosted virtual fans, thanks to the numerous screens placed around the venue.

WWE announced ahead of NXT Takeover 31 that the Performance Center will get the ThunderDome treatment with virtual fans, as well as a few fans live at the location. Triple H revealed the future of the ThunderDome, and if RAW and SmackDown would also move to the Performance Center, which is now called the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Triple H offers update on WWE ThunderDome

WWE's current contract with the Amway Center is till October 31, 2020, and there has been no update as to whether WWE will continue hosting shows at the ThunderDome after October.

Triple H, while speaking after NXT Takeover 31, revealed if RAW and SmackDown would move to the WWE ThunderDome:

"No, I think [ThunderDome works where it is] and RAW and SmackDown having a different feel, and different vibe and energy, is important. I think that if they move from Amway, I think that will be to a larger facility, and if that happens it will be to a large facility and it will maintain being the ThunderDome, and it will be different, but in that you need a standpoint." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Triple H also said that Full Sail University, where NXT was held previously, is still important to them. He said that WWE has a "great partnership" with Full Sail University, and that they will use the venue "in any way that we can".

After the announcement that NXT will move to the Performance Center rather than WWE ThunderDome, Triple H explained the reason why he was against moving to the venue where RAW and SmackDown have been held:

"Don’t get me wrong, the spectacle of it is awesome. But one of my goals is to make sure NXT has its own feel and vibe."

As of now, RAW and SmackDown will be held at WWE ThunderDome, while NXT will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center.