Triple H to pull off a massive twist and have Royal Rumble final 4 be stars not even signed to WWE yet? Exploring the possibility

Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few weeks away, and Triple H may have huge plans for the upcoming premium live event. The Women's Royal Rumble match could be the place where the WWE Universe might see a flurry of huge returns and debuts.

In an interesting twist, the match could come down to the final four superstars who are currently not part of the Stamford-based promotion. The names in question who could make their returns at the premium live event are Sasha Banks, AJ Lee, Mickie James, and possible new signee Giulia.

Banks is currently rumored to make her potential return to WWE. Therefore, she might finally pull that off in front of a sold-out crowd at Tropicana Field next year. On the other hand, speculation about AJ Lee's return to the Stamford-based promotion has been hot ever since CM Punk returned to WWE.

Now that Triple H is in charge, Lee may sign with the company at some point for one final run, and Royal Rumble 2024 could be the perfect place for that. Besides her, Mickie James could return at the January 27 spectacle.

Although she is currently a part of TNA, James could make a one-time appearance in the Rumble match like last year. In the past, WWE has also shown tremendous interest in signing STARDOM's star, Giulia. She has made quite a name for herself in the pro wrestling industry.

Therefore, Triple H could sign the Japanese superstar and make her grand debut as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match next year. Hence, the possibility of these four stars appearing at Tropicana Field next year is quite good.

Is Triple H planning title changes in the women's division at Royal Rumble 2024?

When it comes to the WWE women's division, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are currently the top world champions on their respective brands. Ripley is currently dominating on Monday Night RAW.

WWE seemingly has huge plans for her at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. Therefore, the possibility of her dropping the Women's World Championship at the January extravaganza is quite low.

On the other hand, Iyo Sky is having a phenomenal run as the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. From the current storyline, Sky is expected to hold her title atleast until WrestleMania 40 next year.

Furthermore, the state of the Women's Tag Team Title is obscure for the upcoming premium live event. Therefore, Triple H might not be contemplating a title change in the women's division at Royal Rumble 2024.