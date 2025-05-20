Triple H to pull the trigger on a much-awaited babyface turn next week on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Heel turns and babyface turns have been a common trait of Triple H's creative regime. It often plays a key role in adding drama and excitement to the storylines and feuds. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for one such character change for eternity. However, the creative team still hasn't taken that step, but things could soon change.
Triple H might finally pull the trigger on Austin Theory's much-awaited babyface turn. The speculation arose after what happened this week on RAW. During Grayson Waller's match against Sheamus, Theory was at the ringside, receiving huge chants from the WWE Universe as usual. However, unlike every time, the 27-year-old did something that pleased the fans.
Grayson Waller attempted to run away from the match, but Austin Theory did not let him do that. The Unproven One ensured that his tag team partner suffered the wrath of Sheamus. Theory relished every bit of Waller's suffering and was seen smiling after the latter lost the match. He exuded a typical babyface nature, indicating he has taken enough of Grayson.
There are high chances that the Triple H-led creative could use the recent happenings as the springboard to Austin Theory's babyface turn. WWE could showcase tensions between him and his partner, eventually leading to a compelling feud. And this could be where the company officially causes a character change within the 27-year-old.
However, this is all speculation at this point, and it all depends on what the creative team has in store for the former United States Champion.
Triple H to move Austin Theory to SmackDown during this year's WWE Draft?
The WWE Draft 2025 will reportedly take place somewhere around this year, and several superstars will change their rosters. It is also when the company breaks up a few tag teams or factions to give superstars a renewed push. There is a high chance that Triple H could break up A-Town Down Under.
However, the chances of Austin Theory moving to SmackDown are low. The former United States Champion moved to the red brand this year, and WWE may not change his roster so soon. Besides, Monday Night RAW is where Theory received the majority of his success in the company.
So, the creative team is likely to keep him on the flagship show if the company intends to push him. Meanwhile, SmackDown has seen a massive decline in its product lately due to several factors. Since its shift to Netflix, the spotlight has mainly been on RAW.
It will be interesting to see whether Triple H considers giving Austin Theory the monstrous push on RAW that the WWE Universe has been vociferously clamoring for years.