Triple H to punish Nick Aldis following shocking decision on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis has been a fair General Manager since Triple H made him WWE SmackDown General Manager last year. However, he perhaps showed some bias in this week's episode of the blue brand. The Brit booked Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in the main event.

Kevin Owens asked Aldis for permission to go to the ring and beat up Waller and Theory. The GM gave him the go-ahead, saying, 'Don't take too long.' This might not go down well with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H because he'll want fairness from his general managers on all his brands.

Nick Aldis could be at risk of a possible punishment to keep him in check and ensure every superstar is treated fairly. Waller and Theory will most likely complain to HR about the prevailing situation on WWE SmackDown.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Kevin Owens raced to the ring, but before he could get to A-Town Down Under, they jumped Cody Rhodes before escaping the ring. The former WWE Tag Team Champions got one over their opponents for the night.

Triple H could take action against Aldis but might turn the other way because of the individuals involved. The last time The Game encountered Theory and Waller, they refused to shake his hand, disrespecting their boss after he unveiled their new tag titles.

"You'll get over" - Nick Aldis on how Triple H put his faith in him as new WWE SmackDown GM

Nick Aldis was appointed WWE SmackDown GM on October 13, with Triple H announcing the former TNA star's arrival in the company. The King of Kings saw a lot of promise in the Brit and his mic skills.

The blue brand's boss spoke about his WWE debut and how the WWE Chief Content Officer was ready to give him the mic from the get-go. He said:

"I think Hunter looked at it as, like, let’s rip the band-aid off. There’s no easy way to do this that’s not going to be a little bit awkward. So let’s get it out of the way. And then he just said, 'I’m going to give you the mic right away, and you’ll get over. Once you talk, you’ll be okay.' And that’s how I felt about it. I was like, the sooner I can get in the ring and forget that part the better, just give me the mic."

Nick Aldis has excelled in the role and garnered the respect of fans and stars on WWE SmackDown. He's put his foot down in encounters with top stars like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and Solo Sikoa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback