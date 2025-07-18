Triple H to punish two of WWE’s biggest Superstars for going too far ahead of SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is on the horizon, and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Some massive matches for the premium live event have been confirmed, including a tag team match involving Randy Orton and Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, which has the whole world talking.

The match was confirmed after Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre’s showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which featured Jelly Roll on Orton’s side and Logan Paul on McIntyre’s. While The Viper ultimately secured a victory, he was later attacked by Logan Paul, which led to Jelly Roll becoming involved. However, the latter ended up getting hit by a massive Claymore, which eventually led to Nick Aldis making the match official for SummerSlam.

Jelly Roll recently featured as the Guest Host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, with Randy Orton as the special guest, where both men addressed their match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, Drew McIntyre ended up interrupting their conversation, following which both Orton and McIntyre had a massive brawl, taking each other down.

This led to Logan Paul making an appearance, accompanied by some harsh comments about the rapper, when Jelly Roll delivered a chokeslam to him through the table. With both McIntyre and Paul wreaking havoc on the show, Triple H could punish them ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Game could end up suspending both stars for a couple of weeks, adding more intrigue to the storyline. The stars would then directly appear at WWE SummerSlam for the tag team match, aiming to avoid any further brawl before the bell rings. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Former WWE writer addressed Randy Orton and Jelly Roll’s match at SummerSlam

While the fans have been excited to witness the tag team showdown between the two duos recently, former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed the entire storyline in a recent episode of BroDown.

The veteran pointed out that, while the storyline was incredible, WWE failed to deliver a setup segment that would feature the entire story.

“I'm always going to look at everything from a writer's perspective. I just would have had more of a setup, that's all. I didn't have problems with the in-ring, nobody's role. I didn't have a problem with any of that. But if you know you're going to have Jelly Roll, then set the table for Jelly Roll. Tell a story because I guarantee you, we're gonna go from tomorrow's show [SNME] and Jelly Roll's going to wrestle on SummerSlam. We're midway through July, and the dude's going to have a match in August. You've got to set the table. You've got to tell these stories, but everything is like boom, boom, boom, because we got no content," Russo said. [From 41:41 onwards]

Jelly Roll is set to make his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam, and some massive action is expected to unfold during the show. Time will tell what Triple H has in store for the stars next.

