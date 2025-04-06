Triple H to punish two WWE Superstars for going into business for themselves on SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Under Triple H's creative leadership, WWE is heading towards WrestleMania 41, and the show's match card seems promising. The latest episode of SmackDown added more depth to several storylines, including the WWE Women's Championship feud.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair engaged in a heated confrontation on this week's SmackDown, where both stars took personal shots at each other. The Buff Barbie and The Queen reportedly went off-script while trying to promote their WrestleMania bout.

Considering the escalating heat between the two stars, The King of Kings might punish both Flair and Stratton. The WWE Women's Champion and The Queen brought up each other's personal lives during the intense exchange, which might not have been part of the plan.

Expand Tweet

If Triple H suspends the two stars, he can avoid a potential altercation between them, which may put their WrestleMania match in danger. An angle like this will help the Stamford-based promotion generate more buzz surrounding the title bout, as the creative team can show how both stars are ready to tear each other apart.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown and whether The Game gets involved in the WWE Women's Championship storyline.

What was the reaction of Triple H after the recent debut of a WWE star?

In the Triple H era, many new talents have joined the Stamford-based promotion. Some of these names have already cemented their place on the roster, including Penta Jacob Fatu. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix made his debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The masked man locked horns with WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer, whom he defeated in an impressive match. Following this, Triple H shared a video on his official X account where he congratulated Fenix. The Hall of Famer seemed delighted with the former AEW star's performance.

Expand Tweet

The Chief Content Officer told the 34-year-old star that things were just getting started for him in the company. This positive backstage environment is seemingly a major reason why many big names from other promotions are now joining WWE.

It remains to be seen how The Game will book Rey Fenix in World Wrestling Entertainment heading into 'Mania.

