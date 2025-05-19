Triple H to punish veteran WWE Superstar for attacking a fan? Exploring the possibility

WWE is currently under Triple H's creative regime, and The Game is the man behind most of the major decisions in the Stamford-based promotion, including deciding who gets the push on weekly TV and who gets pushed for their actions.

A veteran on the roster might face The Cerebral Assassin's wrath for recent actions. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently competed at the NWA Crockett Cup against Kenzie Paige for the World Women's Championship.

Natalya lost the match, but what followed became the headline. A clip from the event has gone viral all around the internet, showing Nattie slapping a fan after the bout. The RAW Superstar has not opened up about the incident as of now. Many even suggest this could be a work.

Following Natalya putting her hand on a fan at WWE's partnered company, Triple H might punish the RAW Superstar by imposing a fine on her. However, it's unlikely to happen as it's most likely a work, a planned segment to establish Nattie's new character, "Low-Key Legend."

The proposed angle above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. As of now, fans have to wait and see how the global juggernaut reacts to the veteran's action.

WWE veteran goes off on Triple H and his creative team

Lately, many fans and veterans in the industry have criticized Triple H's booking decisions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed that Stamford-based promotion was struggling to deliver engaging shows despite experienced people such as Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Shawn Michaels on the creative desk.

"You’re watching these shows, and you know, you got Triple H, you got Shawn, you got Road Dogg, you got Paul Heyman, you got Michael Hayes. I just laid out 300 years of experience. You have these people, and you guys are doing a pi**-poor job, man. I am just really sorry. Every week, when I watch these shows, I question whether you know what you’re doing or not," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see Natalya break her silence on the infamous altercation video with a fan at the NWA event.

