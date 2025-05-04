Triple H to punish WWE star and pull her from Backlash for airing frustration publicly? Exploring the possibility

WWE, led by head of creative Triple H, is moving towards Backlash 2025, which is less than a week away. The company has already announced four matches for the premium live event. Amid this, there is a chance that the Chief Content Officer may punish Becky Lynch and pull her from the show.

The Irish star publicly aired her frustration with WWE's social media team. Recently, Lynch shared an Instagram post where she said that the social media team of the Stamford-based promotion was hiding her greatness from fans. The post had multiple slides, as the former Women's Champion claimed to have legitimate proof.

The Man highlighted how WWE only mentioned her name in posts instead of tagging her. She felt disrespected by the company's social media team's alleged actions. As a consequence of airing frustration publicly, Triple H might punish Becky Lynch by pulling her from the match card of Backlash 2025.

As of writing, the 38-year-old star is set to face Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Intercontinental Championship bout. The Game could state that Lynch was making false allegations about WWE and its social media team. Hence, he had decided to punish the Irish star and pull her from the show in St. Louis.

A move like this might allow the Triple H-led promotion to escalate Lynch's heel turn. It could open the doors for more interesting creative directions for the multi-time champion.

Triple H might soon add a new member to a major WWE stable, according to Hall of Famer

Triple H has been working on several interesting storylines alongside the WWE creative team. The newfound alliance of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker is a great example of compelling storytelling.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter speculated that The Game could soon book Becky Lynch to join forces with The Visionary on RAW.

"Yeah, this is gonna be good, and also Bron Breakker is in the best time of his young career here under, I'll use Chris Jericho's saying, 'Under the learning tree' of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. What I'd like to see is that they may add Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins' wife, to this stable."

Since The Man turned heel, fans have been expecting Triple H to reunite her with Rollins. It will be interesting to see how The Game will shape the story in the coming weeks.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More