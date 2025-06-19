Triple H to push 31-year-old WWE star by ending 56-day title reign on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has been enhanced by Giulia's recent move to the main roster. The latter managed to prove her talent and popularity during her time in NXT, changing the landscape of the women’s division with her performances, which led to her early main roster call-up.

Giulia made her presence felt recently when she unleashed an attack on the Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega on the blue brand a couple of weeks ago, hinting she was coming after the title. Just when the title itself needed some spotlight to become one of the more prominent prizes in the women's division, the star entered the title picture.

As per recent reports from PWInsider, Giulia is expected to be in the spotlight in the company for the next few weeks, which is a massive hint at a potential title run. WWE could confirm the match between both women for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, which could be when Giulia grabs attention by dethroning Zelina Vega for the Women’s United States Championship, ending her 56-day reign as the champion. Vega won the title on an episode of the blue brand on April 25, 2025, against Chelsea Green.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A match between the two women could also be booked on a bigger stage, like Evolution II, to enhance the title at the women's exclusive premium live event. This would further give Giulia a bigger stage to shine under the spotlight.

A potential title win for Giulia will not only elevate the status of the title but also open doors for some massive rivalries and matches, which could further enhance the women’s mid-card division of the blue brand.

Following a potential victory, Giulia could engage in feuds against the likes of Michin, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, and more, which could bring out the best of the women’s division on SmackDown. With a lot of potential options open, time will tell how WWE moves forward with Giulia after her assault on Zelina Vega recently.

Giulia sent a message to WWE champion recently

After the assault a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand, Zelina Vega confronted Nick Aldis and stated that she wanted Giulia last week on SmackDown. However, the latter’s absence ruined the possibility of a potential confrontation between the two stars. However, Vega sent a message to Giulia by stating that she would be looking for the former NXT star this week on the blue brand.

Giuia took to X/Twitter to send a message to the Women’s United States Champion recently. The star asserted that she was coming for the title very soon.

"I want you @ZelinaVegaWWE! #SmackDown," she wrote.

Vega further replied:

"What a coincidence!.. I want you too @giulia0221g!"

Expand Tweet

With both women clearly set to feud against each other over the next few weeks, time will now tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More