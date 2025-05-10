Triple H to push current NXT Superstar to the moon after recent controversy? Exploring the possibility

As competition between promotions develops, there are often instances when stars from rival companies take a shot at the other on social media. Triple H could use one such recent controversy to his advantage and heavily push a current NXT Superstar on the main roster. The NXT Superstar in question is Je'Von Evans, who recently got involved in a heated exchange with AEW wrestler Ricochet on X/Twitter.

Je'Von Evans responded to a claim made by Ricochet on X, saying he would "squash him." The Young OG got into a fiery back-and-forth exchange with the AEW star and even fired shots at Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. Evans has since deleted the controversial posts, but fans are still buzzing about it.

Triple H could capitalize on this buzz by fast-tracking The Young OG to the main roster and giving him a major spotlight. The 21-year-old star has been impressive in his run in NXT so far. He was a part of the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver PLE during WrestleMania weekend, where he came up short in winning the NXT Championship against Trick Williams and Oba Femi in a Triple Threat bout.

At the age of 21, Evans has a bright future ahead of him. While his recent controversy created a mixed response among fans, he was still able to generate a significant amount of buzz. Evans has the talent and the skills to captivate the audience, and now, he has fans talking about him as well, for whatever reason that may be.

Triple H could utilize this opportunity and feature Evans on either RAW or SmackDown going forward. The world of pro wrestling and WWE is no stranger to turning real-life controversies into storylines, and this would be no different.

It should be noted that this scenario is speculative, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Young OG after the recent controversy.

Triple H compared to Vince McMahon by former WWE writer

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about the differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon's ways of handling business in WWE.

As he explained the differences, he also said which was his preferred style of working in the business.

He said:

"All the things I read today, man, it just sounds like a country club," Russo said. "I'll be honest, Chris, I'd rather have Vince's way than a country club because Vince really, really taught me work ethic. Chris, when I tell you every day I went to work early and left late, and no matter how early I got there, or how late I left, his freaking car was there. Without that discipline, I probably wouldn't be able to do this [run a podcasting business] today." [8:52 - 9:28]

It will be interesting to see how the dynamic of the WWE shapes up under the Triple H-led creative team going forward.

