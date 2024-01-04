Triple H to put the final nail in AEW's coffin with groundbreaking WWE announcement? Exploring the possibility

Triple H is set to make a major announcement at WWE Preview Special 2024. The show will air exclusively on Peacock tomorrow night.

The Game was given full creative control by Endeavor last year. He’s so far done a pretty good job improving the product. The company, under his leadership, broke several records in 2023. Moreover, several huge names made their return to the company.

Word on the internet is that the announcement could have something to do with Warner Bros Discovery. It is possible Triple H could announce RAW’s move to WBD at WWE Preview Special 2024 on Peacock.

Hypothetically, such a move will put AEW at a disadvantage by making them lose ground in their rights renewal. Their flagship show, Dynamite, hasn’t been consistent when it comes to television ratings during the past year.

Tony Khan had previously addressed the ratings decline at the pre-Worlds End scrum, noting the dip was above the overall cable decline.

“You say RAW is down 8% and Dynamite’s down 10%. That’s very similar, and both of those are ahead of the decline in cable television. Cable television is down a lot more than 10% year-over-year. And both of us, RAW is down 8% and Dynamite down 10%, are beating the hell out of gravity. And both of us are looking at a big pay raise this year, for Dynamite and RAW.” (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Which superstars will be joining Triple H for WWE Preview Special 2024?

The upcoming WWE Preview Special 2024 will see a stacked line-up. The company announced on their X handle that several big names, including Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and CM Punk, will appear at the Peacock exclusive.

Check out the announcement below:

Sportskeeda will have all the updates from the show after it drops on Peacock.

