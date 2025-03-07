Triple H to put major WWE title on 42-year-old star on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been doing an incredible job crafting this year's Road to WrestleMania. Recently, every show has added to the excitement for the grand spectacle in Las Vegas, and tonight's SmackDown would be no different. In a major twist, The Game might just shake things up by putting a major WWE title on a 42-year-old star ahead of WrestleMania 41.

LA Knight could become the new United States Champion on SmackDown. The Defiant One is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the coveted title tonight. WWE has been pulling off major surprises lately to make this year's Road to WrestleMania an unpredictable ride for the fans. The US Title changing hands could be yet another big shocker.

There is a high possibility for a title change tonight. LA Knight is a fan-favorite superstar and WWE knows it very well. As a result, putting a title on his shoulder could make the fans pay attention to the United States Championship again. Plus, WWE has been booking him quite strongly as of late. Last week, The Megastar picked up a huge win over Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes.

Therefore, Knight is marching into the match with all the momentum on his side. It is unlikely that WWE would waste his red-hot momentum with another loss against Shinsuke Nakamura. And why should they? Nakamura's reign as a champion has been quite underwhelming. Sure, he won the championship, but has not exactly made the impact fans were hoping for.

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is mere speculation at the moment. Under Triple H's regime, it has become quite difficult to predict what is in store for the fans. Will LA Knight be able to reclaim the coveted gold that once adorned his shoulder? Only time will tell.

Triple H to book LA Knight in a multi-person match at WrestleMania 41?

LA Knight could walk out of SmackDown as the United States Champion. If he does so, what might be next for him on the road to WrestleMania? Well, Triple H might have huge plans for The Defiant One as the latter could be featured in a high-stakes match at The Show of Shows.

The Game could book Knight in a multi-person match for the United States Championship. After potentially losing his championship tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura could fight back to get his rematch against the 42-year-old. Besides, The Megastar has issues with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu as well.

Well, that may not be the only problem. Superstars such as Carmelo Hayes and Andrade have been eyeing the United States Championship for a long time too. It is one of the most prestigious prizes in WWE after all. As a result, they could also step into the fray for a title match.

Should it happen, Triple H may book a Fatal Four-Way or a Fatal Five-Way match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, this is speculation at this point.

