Triple H to quietly take former United States Champion off WWE TV until WrestleMania 41? Possible explanation explored

Fans witnessed a major title change on this week's SmackDown when LA Knight once again captured the United States Championship. The Megastar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event and shocked the WWE Universe. Now, there are chances that Triple H might quietly take the Japanese star off TV until WrestleMania 41.

With this loss, Shinsuke Nakamura is no longer the US Champion and has no ready-made feud left on SmackDown for WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of The Immortals is just a few weeks away, and having no proper feuds might lead to Nakamura getting written off from television.

It's highly unlikely that WWE will merely book a Knight vs. Shinsuke rematch for the Shows of Shows. Instead, they'd want to book a more high-profile bout for WrestleMania. All this raises the prospect of Triple H quietly taking the former US Champion off WWE TV, at least till this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Further, the poor booking pattern for Nakamura over the past few months is also a major concern for him. This has already derailed his momentum for WrestleMania 41. So, it will be better if the Chief Content Officer takes Nakamura off television and rejuvenates him as a singles star post-WrestleMania 41.

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will give a clearer picture of Shinsuke's WrestleMania status. If the King of Strong Style confronts or attacks LA Knight, then it's likely that he will be part of the 'Mania 41 card. In case the veteran doesn't show up, he will likely be missing the Shows of Shows this year.

Fans strongly criticized Triple H's booking of Shinsuke Nakamura as the US Champion

After LA Knight emerged as the new United States Champion, fans on the internet criticized the way Nakamura was booked by WWE since becoming the US Champion. Many went as far as calling it the worst US title reign under the Triple H-led creative team.

The Japanese star didn't have any proper feud or rivalry after he became champion. Every week, Shinsuke had a video package or a brief segment rather than building a rivalry against a star on SmackDown.

Also, there was no memorable moment during his entire title reign as such, which makes it easy to forget for the fans in the upcoming months.

