Triple H to re-sign ex-WWE star after historic 4 championships & 66 consecutive wins? Exploring the possibility

WWE is heading toward WrestleMania 41 with fans eager to see how things turn out. The company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has booked a stacked card for The Showcase of The Immortals so far. Amid this, there are chances that Triple H may sign former WWE star Gable Steveson after his recent historic victory.

For those who might not know, Gable has recently won a heavyweight championship for the fourth time in Big Ten history. He becomes the 19th wrestler to achieve this overall. Additionally, Steveson's latest victory marked his 66th consecutive win in this field.

So, following this major achievement, Triple H might reconsider his decision and re-sign him to the Stamford-based promotion. Steveson was released from the company last year around May. WWE initially signed him after his success in the Olympics, but things didn't go as planned.

As of now, this is only speculation, and there are no reports regarding Steveson's return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the coming months, and whether fans will witness the return of the Olympic gold medalist.

Triple H has recently made a major announcement regarding WWE in India

WWE RAW has already moved to the Netflix platform, but in India, the shows are still televised on the SonyLiv platform and Sony Sports Network. However, just a few days ago, Triple H appeared in a special video where he announced a drastic change regarding WWE's future in India.

The Game has confirmed that fans from India will be able to see all WWE content on Netflix, starting on April 1, 2025. It's important to note that this not only includes RAW, SmackDown, and NXT but also all the premium live events post-April 1, 2025.

Netflix requires a subscription, similar to the SonyLiv digital platform. Also, similar to SonyLiv, the live broadcast will have both Hindi and English commentary.

As a result of the new deal, WrestleMania 41 will also be available on Netflix for Indian fans to view, provided they have an active subscription.

