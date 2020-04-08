Triple H reacts to AEW Dynamite beating WWE NXT for 14 straight weeks

Dynamite has been doing quite well against NXT for over three months now.

Triple H reacted to the same in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Cody and Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H had quite a busy weekend, but the end result was something he could be proud of. WrestleMania 36 certainly ended up impressing the WWE Universe, despite being held at the Performance Center with no audience around to create that exciting atmosphere.

The Game recently sat down with Sports Illustrated and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to WWE NXT. All Elite Wrestling has been toppling NXT in the rating war for the past 14 weeks, but Triple H doesn't seem to be bothered by the same one bit, and he has his reasons. He stated that he believes in the long-term game, and cited the example of the Monday Night Wars from the mid to late 90s. Triple H explained that there were times when WWE was churning out better shows, but WCW was still beating the promotion in weekly ratings.

I’m a believer in the long-term game. You create the right product, and over time, people will find it. I think back to Monday nights years ago, and it looks different now, but there were periods of time when WWE was putting on much better shows and the content was much better, but we were still getting beat. We were not winning ‘the war,’ but we stayed true to who we were.

He further indicated that he is not concerned in the least about who wins the rating war on a week-to-week basis, and added that it's all about trying to present the best show possible and entertain the fans in the process.

All Elite Wrestling came on the pro-wrestling scene back in May 2019, with its first show, "Double Or Nothing", doing incredibly well. The show featured a string of quality matches, a bloody brawl between Cody and Dustin Rhodes, and the shocking debut of former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley to cap it all off.

Months later, AEW debuted its weekly presentation named AEW Dynamite, and the Wednesday show went head-to-head with WWE NXT. The weekly rating war saw both NXT and Dynamite getting the upper hand on various occasions and trading victories. Lately though, AEW has been defeating NXT without losing much sweat. Recently, The Dark Order revealed the identity of The Exalted One, who turned out to be former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee. Additionally, WWE legend Matt Hardy made his debut in the company and brought in his broken persona with him, and is currently feuding with Chris Jericho. These debuts have certainly played a major role in AEW doing consistently well against NXT.