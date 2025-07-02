Triple H to recreate iconic AEW storyline with two popular WWE Superstars at Evolution? Exploring the possibility

With Night of Champions in the rearview mirror, the Triple H-led creative team is gearing up for a massive weekend with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution 2025, which are set to take place on July 12 and 13, respectively. The Stamford-based promotion will bring back the historic all-women's PLE after seven years. In an interesting turn of events, Triple H may recreate an iconic storyline from Tony Khan's AEW at the upcoming PLE.

Jacy Jayne is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution. While The Juggernaut is a formidable opponent, Jayne will have a solid backup in the form of her Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley. Interestingly, Grace has found an ally in NXT's latest signee, Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May), who came to her aid on this week's NXT to fend off Fatal Influence.

Blake Monroe is set to have her first televised match in NXT at The Great American Bash, where she teams up with Jordynne Grace to take on Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team bout. Before signing with WWE last month, The Glamour was a part of AEW, where she had an iconic rivalry against Toni Storm. The feud between the two has been praised by both fans and critics alike.

The rivalry culminated in a highly acclaimed "Hollywood Ending" match at Revolution 2025, which was Monroe's final appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. With Monroe now in a friendship storyline with Jordynne Grace, Triple H has the opportunity to put his own spin on Storm vs. May and have The Glamour and The Juggernaut recreate the magic of the memorable rivalry from AEW. And with Evolution 2025 coming up, there could be no better place to do it.

Monroe could help The Juggernaut win the NXT Women's Championship by neutralizing the numbers game posed by Fatal Influence, only to turn on her at the end to create a shocking moment. This would turn The Glamour heel and kickstart a heated program between Monroe and Grace for the title.

That said, the angle mentioned above is only speculative. Fans will have to tune in to see what the Triple H-led creative regime has in store for the future.

Nikki Bella comments on the return of WWE Evolution

During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on the Stamford-based promotion bringing back the all-women's PLE after seven years.

“What makes Evolution extra special, it’s that word ‘evolution’ of where the women have come from in the past to now. To look at that road that has been so long. This is what I love about it and what I look at it as a fan is to have those surprises of women from the past, who are they going to take on from the present? Is there someone in the future, is there someone at NXT going to come and call someone out on Monday Night Raw?” (H/T EWrestlingNews)

The second edition of the historic PLE will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books WWE Evolution 2025 on July 13.

