Triple H to remove 35-year-old star from major WWE storyline following Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

Triple H has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats with an unpredictable Road to WrestleMania. It surprised the WWE Universe how several storylines have taken an unexpected turn over the past few months. Now, it looks like another shake-up is on the horizon. A top star might be removed from a major storyline following the Elimination Chamber PLE.

One of the hottest current storylines is the mystery surrounding Jade Cargill's attack. Bianca Belair and Naomi are two of the key elements in this. However, The EST might soon be pulled out of this storyline. The speculation arose from the fact that she is one of the favorites to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.

Well, if that happens, the 35-year-old could potentially shift her focus to the Women's World Title picture with either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY moving forward. The Game could pull off a major swerve by revealing Naomi as The Storm's attacker instead. The Glow has been one of the top suspects in the storyline, and why wouldn't she? All signs point toward her.

Naomi and Belair also lost the Women's Tag Team Title, which gives WWE another reason to separate the duo. When Big Jade returns, she could set her sights on the former TNA star to seek retribution. This could ultimately set up a WrestleMania match between the two. Such an angle would keep the 'mystery attacker' story alive on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Belair could continue her potential feud on Monday Night RAW for the Women's World Title. While it is an intriguing prospect, only time will tell how Triple H books Bianca Belair's story from here on in WWE.

Triple H to move Bianca Belair to Monday Night RAW after the Elimination Chamber?

Bianca Belair is the cornerstone of the women's division of the modern era. However, she has had a good time in the women's tag team division over the last year. Now, it looks like the Triple H-led creative is finally setting the stage for her return to the main event scene.

If that is indeed the case, the chances of The Game moving The EST to Monday Night RAW are quite high. If Belair ends up winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match, she will be right in line for a shot at the Women's World Title. This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to move the 35-year-old to the flagship show.

Such a bold move by Triple H would inject new energy into the RAW women's division. Moreover, Bianca Belair no longer has the Women's Tag Team Title on her shoulder. If she moves to the red show, it could add a fresh new layer to her character and story in WWE.

The 35-year-old could give first-time-ever feuds with stars like Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, and others on the red brand, which will be quite a sight for the fans. There is no doubt that Belair's move to RAW could be game-changing.

