Triple H to remove former Universal Champion from WWE television following WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

Over the years, WrestleMania has seen some of the biggest moments in sports entertainment that transcend time. This year could be no different as Triple H is seemingly set to deliver some jaw-dropping surprises around the spectacle. It could include a former Universal Champion walking into the shadows after The Show of Shows.

Triple H could remove Kevin Owens from WWE television following WrestleMania 41. The Prizefighter is set to battle Randy Orton in a marquee match in Las Vegas as the rivalry between them has reached a boiling point. While Owens has been hellbent on putting The Viper on the shelf again, Orton has appeared unhinged, trying to put an end to KO.

The storyline lately has revolved around Randy Orton constantly trying to hit the former Universal Champion with a Punt Kick. However, WrestleMania 41 could finally be the place where The Apex Predator uses the vicious move to destroy Kevin Owens and win the match. Following the bout, KO could be stretched away from the arena.

If that happens, WWE can sell an injury angle to accentuate the severity of the situation. As a result, Owens could go on a long hiatus after WrestleMania 41 to recover from the aftermath of his match. His potential absence would not only add a more compelling layer to this storyline, but it would also give KO a much-needed break from WWE television.

Besides, Randy Orton could head in a new direction after The Show of Shows and start afresh on SmackDown. However, it must be noted that this angle is entirely speculative at this point. It remains to be seen what the outcome of this heated rivalry will be.

Triple H to turn Kevin Owens babyface after WrestleMania 41?

Ever since Kevin Owens turned his back on Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, he has become a whole new person. KO's current persona has been one of the most intriguing things on WWE television. Unlike a typical heel, he has been quite logical and straightforward since the first day.

Fans have been wondering whether Owens would undergo a character change after seemingly wrapping up his feud with Orton at WrestleMania 41. However, the chances of that happening seem relatively low.

The Prizefighter has worked hard in trying to polish his heel persona. Triple H turning him into a babyface immediately after The Show of Shows would ruin months of his hard work. It could also be quite unnecessary, given that Kevin Owens is delivering some great feuds with his current gimmick.

Hence, WWE Creative may not be considering that aspect at this point. The former Universal Champion could take a long break and return with his same character. However, it all depends on what Triple H has in store for him, and only time will tell what ensues after WrestleMania 41.

