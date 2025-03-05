Triple H to remove Roman Reigns from his planned WrestleMania match so top star can pin him? Potential explored

Roman Reigns is yet to make his appearance after Royal Rumble to kick off his WrestleMania 41 feud. He is rumored to be involved in a Triple Threat Match with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at The Showcase of the Immortals. While all signs point towards this blockbuster clash, Triple H could cause a massive swerve at the last minute by putting Reigns in another high-profile showdown.

WWE can book a huge match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. While reports strongly suggest that The OTC will be a part of a Triple Threat Match, there is little to nothing at stake for him. On the other hand, Fatu is being portrayed as the next big star in WWE. Fans have been clamoring to see him in a big match at this year's Mania.

The Stamford-based promotion has been pulling off massive shockers and surprises of late. Triple H can once again shock the WWE Universe by booking a match between The Tribal Chief and The Samoan Werewolf. The creative can do this match to let Jacob Fatu pin The OTC to solidify himself as a dominant force in the company.

Apart from this, WWE might opt for a singles match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania to complete their trilogy. Well, the addition of Roman Reigns into the mix could overcomplicate the story, especially with a rushed build. But Triple H-led creative has already laid the groundwork for a potential feud between Reigns and Fatu over the past year.

Jacob Fatu is currently expected to face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania. While that matchup is highly anticipated, a program with Sikoa would not elevate Fatu as much as a high-stakes program with Reigns would. Well, this is nothing but speculation.

Roman Reigns to confront Jacob Fatu in his next appearance ahead of WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns is currently advertised for WWE's European Tour later this month. It was officially announced that The OTC would appear on the March 21 episode of SmackDown from Bologna, Italy. Well, it could be the place where he might be confronted by Jacob Fatu.

The 32-year-old star has been causing mayhem on SmackDown week after week, putting the entire roster on notice. Since opting to work on his terms, Fatu has been dominating the scene on the blue brand. He has declared the Friday Night Show as his home turf.

However, now, Fatu could be looking to make a name for himself, and what better way to do it than taking out the biggest name in the industry, Roman Reigns? During The OTC's next appearance on SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf could confront Reigns.

Jacob Fatu could state that he would do what Solo Sikoa couldn't, which is to defeat Roman Reigns and bring back the sacred Ula Fala to The New Bloodline.

