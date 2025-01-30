Triple H to replace JD McDonagh with 34-year old WWE star in The Judgment Day? Exploring potential move

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a shocking injury earlier this week. JD McDonagh did his standard Asai Moonsault to the floor, but in the process landed extremely hard against the announce table. There was concern he had a concussion, but instead JD suffered different injuries entirely.

The Irish Ace later revealed that he had a punctured lung and some broken ribs, meaning he'll be forced to take time off. As a result of his absence, Triple H may be looking to replace McDonagh in The Judgment Day. If that's the case, he could replace him with SmackDown's Giovanni Vinci.

The 34-year old Vinci is a phenomenal pro wrestler. He is on the shorter side, but he is in fantastic shape and can do high flying with the best of them. The Italian star was moved to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, but frankly, he hasn't been used well at all.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Vinci could be perfect to fill JD McDonagh's shoes, as they actually encapsulate similar niches. They can both be lackeys or henchmen, and also both deliver as well in the ring as almost anyone. Giovanni won't need to be the spotlight figure to be important.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day could really use him. Finn Balor, who is also absent, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito aren't enough power on the men's side to get things done. Vinci returning to WWE RAW could be the best move.

Giovanni Vinci has been lost in the shuffle on WWE SmackDown

Giovanni Vinci joining The Judgment Day would be massive for his career too. As noted, he was moved to WWE Friday Night SmackDown last year as part of the 2024 Draft. This wasn't too long after he was booted from Imperium.

Eventually, vignettes began to air teasing Vinci's return to television. This time, he had a gimmick similar to that of which he had in NXT. He was rich, cocky, and wanted the finer things in life. Vinci seemed destined for greatness.

Instead, Giovanni lost to Apollo Crews in near-record time and proceeded to lose again quickly afterwards. Following those defeats, he just hasn't been utilized at all. It has been quite bizarre to witness unfold, as this seems more like Vince McMahon-regime booking than that of the Triple H era.

Expand Tweet

At this point, Vinci moving back to Monday Night RAW and joining The Judgment Day could save his WWE career.

The move would benefit him and the devious faction, which in turn makes the product better. Triple H would be wise to consider adding the 34-year old to the stable in place of JD.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback