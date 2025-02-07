Triple H to replace Nick Aldis with WWE legend’s daughter as new SmackDown General Manager? Looking at the possibility

Triple H brought Nick Aldis to WWE as the General Manager of SmackDown back in October 2023. Nearly 16 months later, Aldis has done a great job running the show despite facing challenging situations, such as the rivalry between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Still, Triple H could make a surprising move and relieve Nick Aldis of his duties as the blue brand's GM, replacing him with another General Manager, Ava, who thrives on another brand.

The Rock's daughter has done a fantastic job as GM of NXT. WWE's developmental brand has been having great success lately, especially after the partnership between WWE and TNA.

Some of the top wrestlers in the world have appeared on NXT, with the roster featuring top talent in both the Men's and Women's Divisions. As a result, reports have emerged about Ava becoming a regular presence on TV and adopting a persona and character similar to The Rock's 'Final Boss' gimmick.

On that occasion, Ava could move to SmackDown and replace Nick Aldis, taking over the blue brand and becoming 'The Final Boss.' This move would undoubtedly help her establish herself as a top figure on the Friday Night Show, making the transition from NXT to the main roster.

Becoming a regular figure on WWE TV could mean that The Rock could show up more often in the company and not just during the Road to WrestleMania. This would also allow Nick Aldis to return to in-ring competition, a possibility that the current SmackDown GM has hinted at.

Nick Aldis praises Triple H for the work he has done as WWE boss

Since Triple H took over WWE many months ago, he has done a tremendous job and led the company to a new level of success.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Nick Aldis praised the work that The Game has done as WWE boss.

“One of the really exciting things about the Paul Levesque era, for lack of a better term, I tried to coin the Renaissance Era, but that doesn’t seem to have taken off. I felt like wrestling and WWE in particular was experiencing a renaissance, and part of that to that point is there is this freedom. Last week in the [backstage] meeting, it was brought up [that] we have a relationship with TNA, maybe we can get some footage and work some of it into the show. Think about how unheard of that would have been just a few years ago," Aldis said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

Nick Aldis isn't the only one to praise Triple H for WWE's recent success, and it seems that the sky is the limit for the Stamford-based company under The Game.

