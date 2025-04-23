Triple H to reunite real-life couple and form a shocking alliance on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will feature the fallout from WrestleMania 41, and fans' excitement is at a fever pitch. After delivering an outstanding episode of RAW, Triple H will seemingly ensure to do the same this Friday. Fans can expect some major shockers and big surprises on the show, and one of them could be the reunion of a real-life couple.

Rumors have been swirling that WWE can form a shocking alliance between Zelina Vega and Aleister Black this week on SmackDown. Black has officially signed a new contract with WWE, and he is expected to show up this Friday. Speculation suggests that the company could make Vega his manager since the couple would be under the same brand.

The last time Zelina Vega managed a WWE Superstar (which was Andrade), the latter received massive success. With her sheer experience, the former LWO member has the potential to do the same with Malakai Black. While it would be quite intriguing, the possibility of it happening is relatively low.

Black is already an established name, and WWE may not pair him with anyone as of now. The former NXT Champion could portray himself as a one-man force, capable of taking down anyone by himself. That will create a much bigger impact, making him look like a true dominant force on the roster.

It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up for Aleister Black in WWE upon his homecoming.

Triple H to put Aleistar Black in the title picture on SmackDown immediately upon his WWE return?

The SmackDown title picture witnessed a seismic shift at WrestleMania 41 as new champions were crowned. WWE may look to keep the United States Championship and Undisputed WWE Championship picture hot even after 'Mania.

And what could be a better way to do that than to put a returning Aleister Black in the mix? However, Triple H is unlikely to head in that direction. Putting the former AEW star in the title picture immediately after his potential return would look like a rushed move.

Several superstars are already waiting in the queue to get the spotlight, and WWE is likely to focus on them. When it comes to Aleister Black, the creative may first build him as a credible star who could pose a legitimate threat to the SmackDown roster.

The company could gradually develop the story and build Black's character before introducing him into the main picture. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the former NXT Champion.

