Triple H once revealed the minimum annual salaries of top WWE Superstars

Wrestling veteran Triple H once disclosed the minimum salaries of top WWE Superstars.

WWE's main roster houses some of the biggest names in the business, most notably Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins. In addition to having massive fan followings, these superstars earn handsome salaries every year.

The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, spoke with The Athletic last year and disclosed the salaries of the main roster superstars during the interview:

"Levesque [Triple H] said wrestlers on the main roster for “Raw” or “SmackDown” earn at least $250,000 annually."

Top WWE Superstars make millions of dollars every year

While the base salary for main roster superstars is $250,000, WWE's top names earn much more than that every year.

Brock Lesnar allegedly takes home $10 million annually, while Roman Reigns gets paid $5 million per year. Stars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles make more than $3 million every year.

The Stamford-based promotion is one of the most recognizable media brands on a global scale. The company boasts more than a billion followers on its combined social media.

WWE's current market capitalization is 5.1 billion US dollars. It's no wonder that the company can afford to pay large sums to its superstars on an annual basis.

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Superstars also earn extra money from the merchandise that's sold on the company's official website. Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar are just a few names whose merch sales have made insane numbers in the past and continue to do so.

About a year ago, a list of the company's top merch sellers came out. Check out the top five sellers:

Stone Cold Steve Austin (inactive) ($3,657,224) John Cena (inactive) ($2,649,836) Alexa Bliss (active) ($1,645,945) NWO (inactive) ($1,292,561) Roman Reigns (active) ($1,164,253)

Wrestlers put their bodies on the line every single week to entertain fans while staying away from their families for extended periods. The least that these performers deserve is a nice paycheck.

